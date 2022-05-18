type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNana Ama Mcbrown reveals her current relationship with UTV (Video)
Entertainment

Nana Ama Mcbrown reveals her current relationship with UTV (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Ama Mcbrown - Fadda Dickson
- Advertisement -

Actress Nana Ama Mcbrown has emphatically rubbished the widespread speculations that she has been sacked by the management of UTV led by Fadda Dickson.

For the past few months, news on the streets have purported that she has parted ways with UTV following some internal wrangling.

READ ALSO: Nana Ama Mcbrown reportedly welcomes her second child

Well, from the horse’s now mouth, she has not been sacked and the carriers of such story should put an immediate end to the misinformation.

Speaking on her own Youtube show, Nana Ama Mcbrown unequivocally stated that she’s still an employee at UTV.

Throwing more light on her current relationship with UTV, Nana Ama Mcbrown referred to Despite Media subsidiary as her home and as we all know, no one can abandon his/her home.

READ ALSO: ‘I’ll be back on UTV very soon” – Nana Ama Mcbrown reveals

Watch the video below to know more…

Nana Ama Mcbrown’s long absence on UTV will finally be over and her die-hard fans will get to see her once again provided what she said in the above video are true.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, May 18, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    68 %
    4mph
    70 %
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News