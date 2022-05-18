- Advertisement -

Actress Nana Ama Mcbrown has emphatically rubbished the widespread speculations that she has been sacked by the management of UTV led by Fadda Dickson.

For the past few months, news on the streets have purported that she has parted ways with UTV following some internal wrangling.

READ ALSO: Nana Ama Mcbrown reportedly welcomes her second child

Well, from the horse’s now mouth, she has not been sacked and the carriers of such story should put an immediate end to the misinformation.

Speaking on her own Youtube show, Nana Ama Mcbrown unequivocally stated that she’s still an employee at UTV.

Throwing more light on her current relationship with UTV, Nana Ama Mcbrown referred to Despite Media subsidiary as her home and as we all know, no one can abandon his/her home.

READ ALSO: ‘I’ll be back on UTV very soon” – Nana Ama Mcbrown reveals

Watch the video below to know more…

Nana Ama Mcbrown’s long absence on UTV will finally be over and her die-hard fans will get to see her once again provided what she said in the above video are true.