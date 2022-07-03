type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNana Ama Mcbrown reveals why she was away for a long period
Entertainment

Nana Ama Mcbrown reveals why she was away for a long period

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Ama Mcbrown reveals why she was away for a long period
- Advertisement -

After her official return as the host of UTV’s United Showbiz program, Nana Ama Mcbrown exclusively revealed why she was absent on our screens for that long period.

As revealed by the actress herself, she was still suffering from the pains of the accident that nearly took her life about a decade ago.

READ ALSO: Nana Ama Mcbrown’s epic Kete entrance on United Showbiz

According to Nana Ama Mcbrown, she hosted the show with so much energy and enthusiasm but always went home to cry afterwards because the pain from her right arm was so brutal and very unaccommodating.

Nana Ama Mcbrown additionally revealed her right arm became a thorn in the flesh for her hence the reason behind her absence on our screens.

READ ALSO: Sumsum fires Asantewaa for disrespecting Nana Ama Mcbrown

She detailed that her absence was to seek health because she couldn’t bear the pains any longer so the assumptions that she was sacked and later went to beg for forgiveness shouldn’t be entertained at all.

Watch the video below to know more…

The truth is finally out – Contrary to the wild rumours that she was sacked or had given birth to twins and was chilling in Canada.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, July 3, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    75.6 ° F
    75.6 °
    75.6 °
    94 %
    1.6mph
    0 %
    Sun
    82 °
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    81 °
    Thu
    80 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News