Nana Ama McBrown according to rumours is pregnant with her second baby looking at her recent photos and videos.

The actress turned Television presenter recently celebrated her birthday and shared some photos on social media to mark her special day.

As part of the activities to celebrate her birthday, she visited Bekwai where she donated to the Bekwai Municipal Hospital and even promised to sponsor one young lady who had given birth back to school.

Well, some netizens who have eagle eyes are of the view that the video from the hospital shows that Nana Ama McBrown had become fat and her tummy looked big and they believed it was a sign of pregnancy.

That aside, some of her fans and followers who watch her show on Onua TV have also shared similar views that they believe she is expecting baby number two because her tummy is getting bigger by the day.

Watch the videos below:

In other news, some fans of Nana Ama McBrown are advising her to divorce her husband Maxwell Mensah looking at the shame he is allegedly affiliating to her brand by sleeping with other ladies.

Maxwell Mensah is currently trending after Ohene Phara accused him of allegedly sleeping with his girlfriend Serwaa Prikels and that is the main reason why he didn’t marry her despite dating her for over 10 years.

As it stands now, Maxwell is yet to speak out on the allegation levelled against him but fans of his wife are advocating for their divorce.