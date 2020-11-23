Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings withdraws from 2020 polls

- Advertisement -

According to a report obtained, that former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings has withdrawn from the 2020 presidential polls.

Sources say Mrs Rawlings, who is also the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDP), has informed the Electoral Commission of her decision.

The party is, however, set to address a press conference on Monday, November 23, 2020, to clarify issues related to her withdrawal from the race.

Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings is the wife of the late former President JJ Rawlings, Ghana’s longest-serving leader, who died on November 12, 2020.

It was reported that she had taken ill after news broke about the death of her husband, who was on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

In 2016, Nana Konadu had her first appearance on Ghana’s Ballot paper in the race to becoming Ghana’s president.

She was the first woman in the history of Ghana to run for the Presidency. More soon….