Nana Toaso- Sarkodie endorses Akufo-Addo for 4 more years

Sarkodie, for a very long time, has kept his political affiliation a top-secret. However, he has been tagged as an NPP by the opposition parties.

The decorated rapper has finally made public his political side. In a song titled “Happy Day,” Sarkodie, featuring Kuami Eugene, has endorsed President Nana Addo to rule for another 4 years.

In the song, the award-winning rapper addressed the current state of Ghana’s energy; thus, he said Dumsor had been solved.

Again, he expressed his joy in Nana Addo’ flagship program, the Free SHS policy

So with this new development, he has no choice but to say “Nana Toaso” which literary translates as ‘Nana continue.’

Listen to the song below;