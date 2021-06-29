Nana Tonardo spoils himself with a customized 2021 Mercedez Benz (PHOTOS)

type here...
Entertainment

By Qwame Benedict
Actor Nana Tonardo has taken to social media to show off his brand new Mercedez Benz with a customized number plate.

Nana Tonardo has over the years been tagged as a poor person who stays at his father’s house even at his age by some close friends of his including her former bestie Afia Schwarzenegger.

In proving these people wrong, he has decided to share his brand new toy to show he is not poor but rather he is well to do than how people see him.

Sharing the photo on his handle, he captioned it: ”You can’t stop the waves, but You can learn to swim. The point is not to pay back kindness, but to pass it on. If You have only one smile in You ..Give it to the people You Love. I’m rolling with the punches and enjoying every minute of it.. Now welcome my new TOY.”

See the photo below:

Nana Tornado
Nana Tornado 1
Source:Ghpage

