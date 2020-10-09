Nana Tornado is not giving chance for his former best friend Afia Schwarzenegger to drag him to the muds.

Afia Schwar amid beef with Tornado called him gay. Her claims come after Nana Tornado teamed up with Mzbel to attack and expose her big time on social media.

In a video, Mzbel and her friend alleged that the comedienne has abandoned her 82-year-old father to leave a poor life.

Tornado revealed that Schwar’s father instead of going on pension is still working at his age to fend for himself in Kumasi whilst she is on social media flaunting cars and claiming she is rich.

Afia however, reacting to the issue flaunted her father on the internet to shame her critics obviously her ex close friends(Mzbel and Tornado).

She shared some pictures she took with her father while discharging him from the Korle Bu hospital and some that the two posed snapped.

Emil Woode popularly known as Nana Tornado no doubt over the years been tagged as a gay because of his looks, an allegation he has denied several times.

In a recent post of the actor, he has shared a picture of of a lady who he claims is his wife to shot down claims that he’s a gay.

Captioning the photo he shared on social media, Tornado wrote;

“If You Stand For A Reason, Be Prepared To Stand Alone Like A Tree, And If You Fall On The Ground ,Fall Like A Seed That Grows Back To Fight Again .I LOVE MY WIFE ??“

