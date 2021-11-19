Nayas bashed by netizens for saying her husband spent only Ghc 15,000 on their marriage ceremony

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress and producer Nayas has been bashed on social media by some netizens after a comment she made against her husband and marriage.

Nayas has for days been talking about her marriage which is currently in crisis making all sorts of allegations against her husband known as Nana Sarfo Kantanka based in Germany.

According to Nayas, they got married after just three weeks of getting to know each other after her husband came to her pretending to be a rich man.

Nayas explained that despite appearing to be a rich man leading to their marriage, he only spent Ghc 15,000 on the wedding and marriage ceremony.

She further indicated that he promised to give her 500€ at the end of every month which he failed to do.

This comment from Nayas has gotten some netizens mad asking how much she wanted her husband to use in marrying her.

Faceless Instagram blogger Thosecalledcelebs placed Nayas on the chopping board and gave it to her with the help of some of her fans.

She posted: “FROM NAYAS!! My hu$band only spent 15,000ghc on our marriage ? oke let me do de calculation….if i even add his flight ticket to de 15,000ghc n some petty things he will buy from Europe to Ghana….i think this man wld have spent aba 5000 euros ” dax alot of savings ” it cld be aba 2 years savings mpo to give u dat glory in Ghana.

“Secondly! Cux u hv ur own motiv£ in dat marriage journey u were £mbarking nti…..u even decided not to $upport with ur p£nny !! When a man is gonna come with his family to marr¥ u…first of all…..dey r visitors n u gotta give them food and water….u gotta welcome those visitors with great hospitality….. but u NAYAS didn’t do dat….u still compl@ining dat….der wasnt any food served at ur marriage ceremony…..u gotta f££l $hy on this statement my dear….”