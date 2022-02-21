“NCA’s threat to block unregistered SIM cards is illegal and can never happen” – Sam George

- Advertisement -

The National Communications Authority cannot restrict the cards of people who do not re-register their SIM cards, according to Ningo Prampram MP Samuel Nartey George (NCA).

Any attempt to restrict unregistered SIM cards, he warned, would be illegal, and the government could be sued for it.

“It’s just hot air; it won’t happen; there’s no law to back it up,” Sam George told Johnnie Hughes on Monday’s New Day broadcast on TV3.

“Those who have not yet enrolled will receive their SIM cards on April 1st. “We will sue them and win the case,” he stated, adding, “Ghana is not a banana republic.”

Ras Mubarak, a former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, said the NCA and telecommunication providers cannot restrict SIM cards if their owners refuse to re-register on the same problem.

According to him, the NCA’s re-registration process has no legal foundation. As a result, he advised Ghanaians not to waste time waiting in lines to re-register their SIM cards.

