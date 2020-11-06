type here...
NDC are now broke–Mzbel on why NDC isn't involving celebrities in their campaign
NDC are now broke–Mzbel on why NDC isn’t involving celebrities in their campaign

By Mr. Tabernacle
NDC are now broke–Mzbel on why NDC isn't involving celebrities in their campaign
John Mahama and Mzbel
Mzbel has shared the foremost motive behind the absence of celebrities in the NDC election 2020 campaign.

The Ghanaian singer and staunch supporter of the NDC explain that the NDC is in opposition and thus does not have enough money to engage in involving celebrities in their campaign ahead of the polls as their biggest rival is doing.

According to Mzbel, her party even though has none of the top celebrities campaigning for them is sure to seize power in next months elections.

Mzbel comments about the NDC not relying on celebrities to campaign for them comes after former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress John Dramani Mahama revealed why no celebrity has endorsed him yet ahead of the 2020 elections.

John Mahama explained that the reason was because he didn’t want to put any of the celebrities at risk for endorsing him.

He explained that most of the time when celebrities tend to endorse political parties, they career goes down because some people are not pleased or happy that they(Celebrities) chose to support party ‘A’ instead of supporting party ‘B’.

Source:GHPAGE

