NDC calls for the immediate arrest of Okyeame Kwame for going half-naked on social media (Video)

NDC Chieftain Mr Haruna Iddirisu Amaliba has called for the immediate arrest of Okyeame Kwame for going half naked on social media.

Speaking in an interview on NEAT FM, the career politician maintained that if Akuapem Poloo was arrested and charged with indecent exposure then Okyeame Kwame must also suffer the same fate.

Mr Haruna called on the police to act immediately else they are biased and dealt with Akuapem Poloo with a sledgehammer.

Okyeame Kwame has reacted to the calls for his arrest and according to him, he didn’t purposely go half-naked to promote nudity but rather to promote his underway brand.

Okyeame Kwame explained that his underway brand was ready in January but he intentionally waited until 17th April which is his birthday to launch it because he normally receives a lot of attention on his birthday.

He further asked Mr Haruna how he expected him to promote his underway brand if he insists he shouldn’t have gone half-naked.

