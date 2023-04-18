Earlier yesterday, veteran Ghanaian rapper who performs under the stage name Okyeame Kwame trended on social media on a negative note after going half-naked to promote his underway brand.

Okyeame Kwame whose real name Kwame Nsiah-Apau is among the stylish male celebrities in Ghana with a high fashion sense.

But unfortunately, his 47th birthday photoshoot pictures were met with angst by a majority of Ghanaians.

As submitted by a majority of social media users who expressed their utter disappointment in the rapper under the comments section of the viral photos – Okyeame Kwame should have hired a model to promote his underway brand for him because she has a brand and reputation to protect.

READ ALSO: “They would have called me a drug addict if it were me” – Shatta Wale

Many Ghanaisn assumed he would delete the photos because the backslashes were extreme but he has once again triggered his critics on social media by dropping another topless picture of him wearing only his boxer shorts.

As if he wasn’t the one who was mercilessly dragged yesterday, Okyeame Kwame seems to care less about the opinions of others because, at the end of the day, they aren’t the ones who will feed him.

The caption attached to these fresh photos was a thank you message to all his fans who wished him yesterday as well as shops that currently have his ‘Love Equation’ underway in stock.

A very big thank you to every well wisher and everyone who posted to support my boxer shorts business @loveequationbiz and the overwhelming number of boxers that you bought! God bless you. I know I’m loved deeply by Ghanaians, I didn’t know it was this much! Thank you!



Love Equation by OK is an eco-friendly, breathable, soft, and durable boxer shorts for people with sensitive skin and deep understanding for luxury.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians blast Okyeame Kwame for flaunting his heavy manhood on his birthday



I want to tell you more, but wearing is believing!



Follow @loveequationbiz to place your order by calling either the numbers or clicking the link in bio!



CALL 0549295663 OR 0554452261



You can also buy from @osebo_thezaraman shop, @gamelclodin at Kumasi and Achimota Malls, for now!

READ ALSO: “They have feelings too” – Okyeame Kwame on why he doesn’t eat meat