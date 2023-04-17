Ghanaians blast Okyeame Kwame for flaunting his heavy manhood on his birthday

Ghanaian Hiplife veteran and prolific songwriter born Kwame Nsiah-Apau but well-known by his stage name Okyeame Kwame and nicknamed Rap Doctor is currently under attack on social media for wearing only boxer shorts for his birthday photoshop pictures.

The rapper who is celebrating his 47th birthday today has set tongues wagging under the comments section of the pinned explicit pictures he has shared on his various social media pages.

As seen in the fast-trending pictures, Okyeame Kwame wore only blue designer-made boxer shorts made by himself in the pictures leaving the rest of his body uncovered.

READ ALSO: “They have feelings too” – Okyeame Kwame on why he doesn’t eat meat

According to a set of disappointed fans who have come across the viral pictures, as someone who prides himself as a Pan-Africanist, it’s very humiliating to his brand to expose his bare body and give the entire world an idea of the size of his manhood.

Okyeame Kwame captioned the photos;

Okyeame Kwame Heaven and Hell

When I was turning 40, I was afraid. I thought I will be old, and weak. I was completely wrong. Today at 47, I have never this free, this young, and this wild!

Now I am looking forward to 100. Come what may, we move!

Happy birthday to me!

The present I want from you is to buy my boxers for yourselves and for your loved ones. I’ve launched them today on @loveequationbiz

Despite the heavy pressure from social media users to delete the pictures, it’s still up on the rapper’s pages and had garnered over 12k likes and 700 comments on Instagram alone as of the publication of this article.

READ ALSO: “My wife gives me chop money” – Okyeame Kwame openly reveals for the first time

Check out some of the popular comments gathered under the Okyeam Kwame’s most talked about birthday photoshoot pictures…

Leading_Lady_Anowa – You are one person I respect so much because of how you carry yourself but I’m really disappointed in what you wearing. Please can you pull it down.

Kwaku Terry – Does advertising boxer shorts necessarily mean put it on and show your manhood to the public as a matured married man almost @50??

Emeliedarlyn – So what is this now Mr.I respected u soo much but……

Tina_Afrique – Some will not read but will comment, some willl read but will never understand, some willl read and understand but will not get the main points and some will just refuse to accept the main point and comment for the attention so it’s much understandable. ????? .

Happy Birthday king, 47 looks great and those new boxers looks cute. I am sure buying some when I get a boyfriend or a husband okay?

MssAnluva – Happy birthday dear…you are blessed waaaaa see the Gbola ???????eeeeeiiiii

READ ALSO: Okyeame Kwame cries over his locked cash at Menzgold