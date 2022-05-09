NDC Deputy Secretary dies in gory accident 3 days after his wedding

- Advertisement -

The Deputy constituency Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kintampo South Constituency in the Bono East Region, Mr Siiba Issah Dinie has passed away after he was involved in a gory accident.

The unfortunate incident happened on the Kintampo- Techiman road on Sunday, 8th May 2022, after returning from a family gathering with his wife.

According to reports, Mr Siiba tied the knot three days before the accident that claimed his life.

The Communication Officer in the constituency, Mr Mathew Atanga confirmed the incident and narrated how the accident happened resulting in his death.

“He got married just last week and decided yesterday to go and introduce his wife to some of his relatives in Techiman. On their way back from Techiman after the visit, between Tanoboase and Manso, one of his car tyres came off while the vehicle was in motion causing him to lose control.

The then car somersaulted and Mr. Siiba died instantly. He was on board the car with his newly wedded wife. The wife survived but was rushed to the hospital and according to the doctors, she went into comma but now responding to treatment”, Mr Atanga disclosed.

In accordance with Islamic tradition, Mr Siiba has been laid to rest and the final funeral rites will be held later.

Mr Siiba was an IT expert and a teacher by profession. He was also the director of IT for the party in his constituency.