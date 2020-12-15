NDC has no evidence to pursue the Techiman South case- Baba Jamal

- Advertisement -

In a report by PeacefmOnline, the deputy director Legal Affairs of the NDC and former MP for Akwatia, Hon. Baba Jamal has confessed that going to court to challenge the Techiman south parliamentary elections is not as easy as it may seem.

He says the NDC needs to assemble enough evidence to challenge the EC’s claim that the NPP won the Techiman south Parliamentary elections.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie on Okay Fm‘s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ program, he explained that the party did not have a copy of the declaration forms and summary sheet from the electoral commission.

“All attempts to retrieve those documents from the electoral commission’s returning officer proved futile. He directed us to go to the regional office of the electoral commission for the copies of those documents we demanded.

“As it stands now we are unable to go to court because we do not have enough evidence, ie the summary sheet and the declaration form from the EC.

“And without these documents how do you go to court?” he asked. You may need to first gather enough information which the electoral commission is also refusing to provide.

” As it stands now, we have our pink sheets ready which will enable us to seek redress but you know we are waiting for the EC to gazette the results of the 2020 elections, then we will know our next line of action,” Baba Jamal stated.