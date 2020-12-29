NDC finally heads to Supreme Court to challenge 2020 election results

- Advertisement -

The National Democratic Congress says it will officially file a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the outcome of the December 7, 2020, general elections.

The party is also challenging some parliamentary seats that were declared in favour of NPP candidates including the Techiman South and the Hohoe constituencies.

The party issued a statement to declare its latest line of action after a series of protests across the country following the December 7 elections.

The party in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the move is in line with the party’s “commitment to the upholding of the Constitution and respect for human rights.”

The yet to be filed suit follows what the party believes is a manifestation of voter fraud and irregularities in the just-ended polls.

After the declaration of President Akufo-Addo as the winner of the presidential election by the Electoral Commission, the law gives a 21-day window within which any aggrieved party can challenge the declaration, which expires on Wednesday, December 30.

Despite the use of the court system to have their grievances addressed, the NDC says it will continue to hit the streets to protest the outcome of the elections.

“The NEC decided that the NDC will contest the results of the rigged elections in the Supreme Court and other appropriate fora. In addition, the party will continue all legitimate actions, including protestations to press home its demands for the government of President Akufo-Addo to enforce the rule of law and protect life and property in Ghana, and in particular to take all necessary measures to bring to swift justice to those responsible for the murders and injuries and destruction of properties before, during and in the aftermath of the general elections”, the statement noted.