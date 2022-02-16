- Advertisement -

Pollster and the managing editor for the Daily Dispatch newspaper Ben Ephson has shared his view on the controversial E-levy.

In a report sighted on Starr Fm, he revealed that the NDC which is also the biggest opposition party is afraid to approve the E-levy bill in parliament because it might make the NPP win power in 2024 elections.

He went further to say that he believes the NDC feels when the E-levy is approved, the Nana Addo government would have enough money to build more infrastructures and take care of other things and that would make them look good in the eyes of Ghanaians.

“I’m tempted to believe that the NDC suspects that with the benefits of E-levy Ghanaians will say that things like roads and schools have become better so I will vote for the NPP when I go to the polls in 2024.”



“The way the e-levy is structured. In two and a half years time, the NPP are going to show Ghanaians what they used the E-Levy for,” he said.

The NPP government is committed to enacting the E-Levy, with Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta holding town hall meetings to explain the levy’s significance to Ghanaians.

The Minister has also claimed that if the E-Levy is not implemented, Ghana will be forced to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, which he claims will be “disastrous” for the country.

The minority caucus (NDC), on the other hand, has stated that the levy should be abolished. They even rejected a majority caucus and government deal to decrease the charge from 1.75 per cent to 1.5 per cent.