Ghanaians react as Agya Koo flaunts his magnificent Kumasi mansion for the first time

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Ghanaians react as Agya Koo flaunts his magnificent Kumasi mansion for the first time
Ace Kumawood actor Agya Koo, known in private life as Alex Kofi Adu, went viral yesterday after unveiling his magnificent Kumasi.


The star actor unveiled his newly-built mansion, located at Kwadaso Denkyemuoso on Sunday, June 4, 2023 which also happened to be his birthday.


During the unveiling ceremony, a video of the gargantuan edifice emerged online showing it to be a plush home which could be likened to a chief’s palace.

Agya Koo flaunts his over-a-million-dollar mansion for the first time


Agya Koo’s house has impressed many of his admirers on social media. Many have praised him for investing his money wisely but some people also seem to find fault with the design of the mansion.

Below are some of the positive and negative comments from social media users who have seen pictures of Agya Koo’s palace house.

Beezmak Ajak Is good he has been able to complete the house before 2025. It pays to campaign for NPP. I’m sad about the taxpayer’s money 

Evans Oppong Boakye Was expecting people tapping in his blessing but not his hustle

Blaa Joe He’s just sending message to kumawood leaders

Selina Arthur Community school or what

LeonelloThat’s a big castle for the king of kumawood he made us proud

Harbour Prince – In Ghana  every popular person’s house is a mansion…This is just a normal house in my area

Wizzy Gesture How can we trust this people who are associated with so called politicians, who are stealing our money together with resources

Eric Appaw ArmaniBenefited from Ghana politics, enough of the pressure to the youth.

