Family, friends and patrons of KikiBees are currently mourning the loss of the owner of the place who was shot and killed by unknown assailants.

One of the rich young guys in the country Ibrah One has been called out for allegedly knowing the real reason why Ben the owner of Popular KikiBees was killed.

Ibrah One who in recent times has been making random shocking and surprising posts on his social media handle was the first to break the news of the sudden killing of the Kikibees CEO.

He posted: “The owner of Kikibees was shot dead as a result of his involvement in a coercive business transaction and snitching”

Following this post from Ibrah One, a netizen has advised that Ibrah One seems to know much more that led to the death of the CEO and therefore there is a need for the Ghana Police to invite him.

According to the netizen, the fact that Ibrah was able to state emphatically the cause of death means he is fully aware of the person or people in the transaction that led to Ben’s death.

Ben who is the CEO of Kikibees is said to have just returned from Amsterdam and decided to spend some short time with his friends at his lounge but got killed on his way home shortly after leaving his lounge.