Sad! Last video of the owner of Kikibees before he was assassinated surfaces

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Ghanaian businessman and owner of East Legon-based (Noire Shisha Lounge), affectionately known as ‘Ben’ has reportedly passed away.

Sources say & confirm that he had arrived from Amsterdam last night & was attacked on his way home after spending some time with his friends at his lounge during the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Some witnesses have alleged that he was stabbed; Ibrah One, a popular Ghanaian socialite, alleges he was shot due to ‘a coercive business transaction and snitching.’

Investigations are underway and sympathizers are looking forward to hearing or read a report of the true happenings that led to his death by the Ghana Police Service.

Meanwhile, amidst the sad news, the last video Ben made before his shocking demise has surfaced online and left a lot of netizens teary in the process.

As seen in the video, Ben was having a good time inside his own lounge while rocking a white Polo Lacoste.

Watch the video below to know more…

