Kumawood actress Bernice Asare has in a recent interview stated categorically that replying to the controversial man of God, Opambour is the last thing she will ever do.

Bernice Asare believes that Prophet 1 is an attention seeker, hence, replying to his claims might make him trend as he craves.

The actress said that to ensure Opambour does not accomplish his aim, she will never reply to the claims made by the man of God.

Responding to whether or not Opambour’s curses killed her first child, Akua Nhyira, Bernice said the controversial man of God can never kill her daughter.

According to her, as a staunch Christian, she believes that God gave her the child and has taken her back for reasons best known to God himself.

She in furtherance stated that since it is God’s will to take back what He gave her, she cannot question Him.

“Is God who gave me the child and his will be done upon whatever had happened. I don’t have nothing to say because I can’t do anything”, she said in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia sighted by Ghpage.com