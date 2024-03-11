Sarkodie is wise and mature- trolls descend on Shatta Wale

- Advertisement -

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has been taken to the cleaners by social media users after his recent interview on Hitz FM.

The dancehall musician says that there was no need for Sarkodie to waste time and resources insulting him on his “Advice” song.

According to him, Sarkodie could have dissed him for all he could only if he had insulted him or done something that dissing him could have been the only best solution.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM monitored by Ghpage.com, Shatta Wale said that he only said the rapper was broke and never insulted him.

“If I say you are broke, I have not dissed you. You don’t have to do a diss track to the diss Lord. When I heard that, I was like I only said you are broke so you don’t have to do a song for me”, Shatta Wale said.

Even though Shatta Wale might think he made a sensible statement, fans have trashed his statement, labeling him a fool.

Comparing Shatta Wale to Sarkodie, fans have said that Sarkodie is more mature and sensible.

Others also lost their cool, as they described the actions by Shatta Wale as “foolish”.