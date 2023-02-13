type here...
I never got married – Afia Schwar confesses

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwar confirms snatching someone's husband
Speaking in an interview on Empire FM, the self-styled Queen of GH Comedy dismissed the reports of marrying a chief.

According to Schwar, her Kente video had no association with marriage – And it was bloggers who hurriedly published fake news that she has tied the knot.

Talking about the congratulatory messages from her children and goddaughters, Afia Schwar explained that they were only eulogizing her for carrying the burdens of orphans and the less privileged in society for the past decade.

As categorically stated by Afia, she hasn’t snatched any chief from his first wife as strongly purported by Nana Tornado.

Therefore bloggers, as well as radio and TV presenters, should invite the male socialite into studios to explain and disclose to them where and how he got the information that she’s now the 2nd wife to a certain chief.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

    Monday, February 13, 2023
