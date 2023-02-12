Afia Schwar’s unexpected marriage has given birth to a new conversation piece on the internet and a can or worms would soon be opened on the internet.

After a short video and pictures from her traditional wedding ceremony landed on social media – Alot of social media users rubbished the reports that the self-styled Queen of GH Comedy has married for the second time.

Some even went ahead to opined that only a headless man will marry a troublesome woman like Afia Schwar because of her known and condemnable notoriety on both social media and in real life.

READ ALSO: Nana Tornado ‘exposes’ how Afia Schwar blackmailed the chief to wed her

Looking at how things have been unfolding on social media for the past 2 days, it’s now evident that, indeed, the mother of twins has married.

Speaking in a new video after her traditional wedding following reports that she snatched her new hubby from another man – Afia Schwar affirmed the rumours without shame.

As confirmed by her in the viral video, she snatched the man from his first wife because of her juicy and well-preserved vajayjay.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwarzenegger secretly gets married in a lavish wedding; first video drops

She added that her new artificial body also played a massive role in the process of snatching the man and she’ll never deny this fact.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Nana Tornado exposes Afia Schwar’s ‘fake’ wedding