New Black Stars jersey unveiled, sells at GHC750 [Photos]

- Advertisement -

Puma, the kit sponsor of the Ghana Black Stars, has unveiled new home kits.

The new home kit will be Ghana’s official home jersey for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and other international competitions.

The new kit has a different look and feels from the previous one. The new Black Stars kit is in pure white with the Ghana colours as ribbons around the arm and the Black Star in the middle.

Many football-loving fans have already shared their opinion on the look and feel of the new jersey and criticized it.

Meanwhile, the concern of many is the price. The new Black Strs home jersey by Puma is selling at a whopping GH$750.

An amount many Ghanaians deem too exorbitant. Others believe replicas will be produced which would be sold at a lower price in the future.

Check Out The Photos of the New Black Stars jersey Below:

The Black Stars are expected to play Madagascar in an AFCON 2023 qualifier at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.