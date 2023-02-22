Newcastle fans raise funds to build school in Ghana to honour Christian Atsu

Newcastle supporters have launched fundraising in memory of the late Christian Atsu, intending to complete the former winger’s plan to construct a new school in Ghana.

The 31-year-old former winger of Newcastle and Chelsea was declared dead under the wreckage of the horrific earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria. Tributes from his former teams have been pouring in.

Before their 2-0 loss to Liverpool on Saturday at St James’ Park, Newcastle observed a minute of silence for Atsu. Now, the fan organisation group Talk of Tyneside has launched a charity campaign to support a cause dear to his heart.

Atsu was a representative for the nonprofit organisation Arms Around the Child, with whom he was collaborating to aid in the construction of the new school, which was already in progress.

With more than £600 already raised, Talk of Tyneside is inviting supporters to give to their fundraising to assist him to continue what he began in his native Ghana.

Talk of Tyneside said: “Christian Atsu was a well-loved figure on Tyneside and this has been highlighted by the scale of tributes paid to him by Newcastle United Football club and its fans.

“Following his passing, we were hoping to find a way to give supporters a way to show appreciation for his service to the club, and raising money for a fantastic charity that he worked with feels like the perfect way to do so.”

Ellie Milner from Arms Around The Child added: “Christian touched the lives of so many with his charity work, we are determined to keep his legacy alive by raising funds to finish the school buildings in Senya Beraku – and support the children he loved so much.”

Atsu’s remains arrived in Ghana on Sunday evening having been confirmed dead on Saturday after 12 days under rubble.