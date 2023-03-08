Newly wedded couple go viral over their low-budget wedding photos

- Advertisement -

A newly wedded couple has seized attention on social media after photos of their simple, low-budget wedding ceremony went viral.

The two, who are from a French African country, held their church wedding in a simple setting without the typical pomp and pageantry associated with most weddings.

In the trending photos, the bride and groom abandoned the conventional wedding attire of a gown and suit and instead wore matching T-shirts with their pictures embossed on them.

In the presence of a handful of guests at the venue, they exchanged their wedding vows and sealed their union with a kiss.

The pictures have stoked mixed reactions from internet users, with many applauding the couple for not succumbing to the pressure of holding an expensive wedding.

@beautifulada5 wrote, “I’m always been a fan of low expense wedding

Just pay brideprice. Court wedding and probably some fancy reception with friends but as for dressing. I gats look my best for myself. Happy married life to them”

@diamondboy55_ wrote, “This is much much better than inviting ungrateful people who will still talk down at your event that they weren’t served food and drinks and still go ahead to make fun of your spouse, while you languish in the debt you accumulated just to fund a lavish wedding.”

@oluwaremi70 wrote, “I am happy for them. They shouldn’t do more than themselves. When they are blessed they can renew their vow.”