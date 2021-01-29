type here...
Lifestyle

Nhyiraba Kojo curses guy who claims he owes him money in new video

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Nhyiraba Kojo has descended on a guy on Facebook who claims the musician owes him money.

The young millionaire this time around had had it to the neck as he lit into the guy in question in a new video.

The artist and entrepreneur’s wealth has on many ocassions been attributed to various unruly things.

He has been labelled a swindler and others have also alleged that his wealth is from blood money.

However, Nhyiraba has denied these allegations severally, stating that he is a legit businessman who makes most of his money through the night club business.

In his new video, the musician called out his accuser who goes by the name Nii and gave him the attention he was looking for with his post.

”I don’t know but I think the hunger that came with Corona is messing up people’s heads. You claim I don’t have any money yet you say I go around dashing money to people. You must be stupid. I have sent you the Ghc1500 you said I owe you. Keep up your act. God will judge you,” he said.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Nhyiraba Kojo went on to thank all those who sent the guy money on his behalf and uttered that he would get exactly what he deserves for his actions.

