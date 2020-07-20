Nicki Minaj flaunts baby bump to confirm pregnancy in beautiful photos

American Trinidadian rapper, Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, famously known as Nicki Minaj, has confirmed the recent rumors of her being pregnant in beautiful photos.

The beautiful rapper posted a series of intriguing pictures looking very fully pregnant and pretty at the same time on Monday morning July 20, using the simple hashtag “#Preggers.”

In addition to being the queen Barbz, Nicki Minaj might have to buy some real Barbies for her baby now.

The 37-year-old MC could be seen smiling in one of the snaps, cradling her baby bump with both hands while smiling and sporting a bedazzled bikini and matching stiletto heels.

Whereas in another picture, a blue-haired Minaj stands, again cradling her bump.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.” Nicki Minaj stated.

According to reports, this would be the first child for Nicki Minaj, who married 42-year-old American Kenneth Petty last October.

See Photos below: