The Head Pastor of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has levelled serious allegations against the host of ‘The Seat’ show on Net2 TV Justice Kweku Annan.

In an interview on Angel Fm, Prophet Nigel Gaisie accused the host of extorting money from some men of God.

He revealed that Justice Kweku Annan extorts money from people he claims he has secrets about and will expose them if they fail to honour his request.

According to the man of God, Kweku Annan blackmails some men of God by requesting 500 to 1000 cedis.

He described Kweku Annan as a cheap and little boy and warned him to desist from attacking some men of God.

“There is a little man on Net2 I want to address. He is a little man and he needs to stop attacking some men of God. Spiritually, darkness is upon his life and anyone who stands against the men of God, faces the wrath of God.

He is so cheap, he blackmails men of God by asking them of 1000 cedis. Kennedy Agyapong must be careful else Kweku Annan will dent his reputation”, Nigel Gaisie revealed.

Meanwhile, Justice Kweku Annan has angrily reacted to the allegations against him by Nigel Gaisie.

He dared Nigel Gaisie to provide all the evidence which proves that he extorts money from men of God.

Kweku Annan revealed that Nigel Gaisie contacted some respected personalities to beg on his behalf so I put an end to his expose’.

“I am putting my soul, spirit and body on the line. I am daring Nigel Gaisie to provide all the evidence which indicates that I extorted money from him or any other person”, he indicated.

Justice Kweku Annan claims he has pieces of evidence that prove that some men of God are fake and corrupt.