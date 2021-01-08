Nigel Gaisie and the other prophets in the country are thieves – Afia Schwarzenegger

- Advertisement -

Radio and television personality Afia Schwarzenegger has taken her attention to Nigel Gaisie and other men of God in the country tagging them as fake.

According to her, she is finding it difficult to accept the fact that these prophet who claims to see things and hear the voice of God failed to see that Alban Bagin would be declared as the Speaker of Parliament.

Taking to her social media handle, she posted: “Our so called Prophets didn’t see Alban Bagbin becoming the speaker of parliament. Be wise na Nigel Gaisie and associates are thieves.”

See screenshot below:

Afia Schwar

