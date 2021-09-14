- Advertisement -

The General Overseer of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has shared his sentiments over the arrest and bail denial of Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah.

In an interview, the man of God indicated that Owusu Bempah has been treated unfairly by his political party.

According to him, Owusu Bempah’s actions do not warrant such arrest and ill-treatment considering his contributions to the re-election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He further indicated that the NPP government has forsaken Rev. Owusu Bempah and that no political party is worth dying for.

Nigel Gaisie also stated that former President John Mahama would have been more gracious to him (Nigel Gaisie) if he was in that situation.

“Where Rev. Owusu Bempah was arrested wasn’t the right place because he is a man everyone knows and especially with his stature in society. Also, no political party or politician is worth dying for. People have done or said worse things than Owusu Bempah but the law doesn’t go after them.

His political party has turned their backs on him because I was thinking they will be gracious enough to bail him but to remand him again is not fair. We thank God the law is working but this is not a first-degree felony and considering his impact, what he has done for this current system, I think they should have bailed him. I don’t care whoever he has offended, considering what he did for the NPP to retain power, I don’t think he deserves such treatment.

We cannot underestimate the impact of Owusu Bempah in the re-election of Nana Akufo Addo and Bawumia. I doubt John Mahama will do this to me if he was in power. The law will work but John will be more gracious”, Prophet Nigel Gaisie asserted.

It can be recalled that the Head Pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev Owusu Bempah, and his three junior pastors were arrested on Sunday for issuing threats, brandishing weapons, and assaulting police officers.

They were charged with offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and threat of death when they appeared before the Accra Circuit Court yesterday, 13th September 2021.

The accused were, however, denied bail and remanded in police custody to reappear before the court on 20th September 2021.