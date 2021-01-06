Nigerian adult movie star hopes to be among Top 100 models on famous X-rated website in 2021

- Advertisement -

Among the many resolutions in the new year is a Nigerian lady’s hopes to become one of the top 100 models on Pornhub.

The adult movie star is looking forward to becoming one of the most valued actors on the X-rated website in 2021.

The lady who goes by the username Bumbum Bunny on Facebook posted an erotic picture of herself in a bikini.

Her caption informed her followers of her very first adult video dropping once she hits 10K subscribers.

SEE POST BELOW:

Nigerian adult movie star

Social media is clearly a true depiction of the world we have today. Whether it is a free world or a broken one as some consider it depends on the varying opinions of netizens.