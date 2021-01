- Advertisement -

Currently, Nigeria is in a state of shock as one of it’s prominent figures, indentified as Aare Boluwatife Akin-Olugbade has been confirmed dead.

From reports gathered, the billionaire and business magnate passed away on January 13, 2021 after battling the deadly coronavirus.

The man who was also known by many due his strong obsession for Rolls Royce had 10 Rolls Royce which had his customized number plates at “BOLU 1, 2, 3 to 10″. He died at age 64.