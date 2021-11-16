type here...
GhPageNigeria NewsNigerian businessman Dangote dies
Nigeria News

Nigerian businessman Dangote dies

By Armani Brooklyn
Sani Dangote
- Advertisement -

Famed Nigerian businessman Sani Dangote has been reported dead. Sani Dangote was the brother and business deputy of Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man.

The cause of death has not been confirmed by his brother but by the Dangote Group.

Commentary surrounding the death also has it that he died in the United States after battling a long illness.

Sani Dangote’s death has since been described as a “painful exit” by the Dangote Group in a social media post, and his soul was handed over to God to be taken care of.

Source:GHpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
79.9 ° F
79.9 °
79.9 °
80 %
2mph
28 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News