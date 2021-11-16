Nigerian businessman Dangote dies

- Advertisement -

Famed Nigerian businessman Sani Dangote has been reported dead. Sani Dangote was the brother and business deputy of Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man.

The cause of death has not been confirmed by his brother but by the Dangote Group.

Commentary surrounding the death also has it that he died in the United States after battling a long illness.

Sani Dangote’s death has since been described as a “painful exit” by the Dangote Group in a social media post, and his soul was handed over to God to be taken care of.