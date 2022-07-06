type here...
Nigerian pastor gifts Nollywood actor Kenneth Aguba free accommodation

By Mr. Tabernacle
Favour has shone upon Veteran Nollywood actor Kenneth Aguba. A benevolent Nigerian Pastor has offered to give free accommodation and medical treatment to the actor.

The pastor is called Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere. He is based in Portharcourt-based and is the General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries.

Apostle Chinyere’s kind gesture to the actor follows the viral news that revealed the actor is homeless.

A kind Chibuzor has reached out to the homeless actor giving him accommodation in one of the church’s free estates.

In a live feed on the official page of the church, the actor was warmly welcomed to Portharcourt.

