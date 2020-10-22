type here...
Nigerian soldier begs angry ENDSARS protesters to obey curfew in new video

Gideon Osei-Agyare
#EndSars
The anticipated calm expected in Nigeria after the ENDSARS protests transitioned into violence could be at hand.

A new video shows an army officer begging angry protesters to obey the curfew instituted by the government to ensure that peace prevails.

Addressing a group of protesters, the officer convinced them that violence was not needed in getting the government to succumb to their demands.

He stated that by obeying the curfew restrictions, the real perpetrators of violence will be identified and apprehended.

The soldier pleaded on their conscience and asked them to stay indoors while the right decisions concerning police brutality were made.

In his heartwarming message, he admitted that it was completely wrong for soldiers to be shooting down civilians with guns bought with civilian taxes.

The officer, however, begged protesters to be law abiding citizens and not to resort to any form of violence to incite military action against themselves.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians on Twitter have rained abuse on the Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo who doubles as the Chairman for ECOWAS for poking his nose into the ongoing fatalities in Nigeria.

futballpunter; “Nana u better respect urself. If you dont have anything to say better say FEM”

edithfunky: “Face your country”

According to these tweeps, Nana overstepped his boundaries by claiming he spoke to Buhari to ensure calm and asked him to focus on the many problems of his own nation.

African leaders and influential figures have been heavily criticised for going silent as unarmed #ENDSARS protesters were gunned now in cold blood in Nigeria.

Source:GHPAGE

