Nigerian youth fight to end SARS and we fight over ban on betting and alcohol- Ama K. Abebrese

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Ama K. Abebrese, making reference to the uprise of Nigerian celebrities and youth against police brutality, has thrown shots at Wendy Shay and D. Black for fighting against the ban of betting and alcohol.

Reported a few days ago was news about a new directive by the Ghana Gaming Commission ordering betting companies not to use celebrities as brand ambassadors or for commercials.

Per the new standard, celebrities with huge social media following were prohibited from promoting betting and a restriction on how betting commercials were to be broadcasted was put in place.

Wendy Shay reacted to this new directive lamenting that it was unfair because these endorsements are part of how some stars earn a living.

The Rufftown Records signee took to Twitter threatening to sue the Ghana Gaming Commission and the Food and Drugs Authority at the Human Rights Court and asked her colleagues to tag along in the fight.

CEO of Black Avenue Music, Desmond Blackmore, otherwise known as D Black, threw his support behind the songstress saying he was with her in her quest to take the FDA and Gaming Commission on.

Meanwhile, Ama K. Abebrese has commented on the trending Nigerian #ENDSARS movement which saw celebrities and the youth rallying together to demonstrate on the streets.

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) is a unit of the Nigerian Police Force accused of kidnapping, murder, theft, rape, torture, unlawful arrests, high-handedness, humiliation, unlawful detention, extrajudicial killings, and extortion.

Superstars like Davido and Falz were seen championing the demonstration and Ama K. Abebrese commended them for fighting for the rights of all.

The latter part of her tweet, however, was a subtle jab at Wendy Shay and D Black, who was once the brand ambassador for CIROC, stating that while the Nigerian youth fought for true justice Ghanaian celebrities were fighting to endorse betting and alcohol.

The actress ended by saying that even though the Nigerians were fighting for a much more honorable course, everyone has a right to protest for what matters to them.

