The Greater Accra Regional office of the Lands Commission has debunked reports that all documents on land acquisition have been destroyed by flood.

Following Saturday’s downpour, some of the records in parts of the offices including computers were reported to have been ruined by water after the building was submerged.

This report by the GNA raised concerns about the safekeeping of records at the commission.

Speaking to the media on Monday, May 23, 2022, Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Benito Owusu-Bio allayed the fears of landowners and assured them that all the documents at the Lands Commission office are safe.

“Although water got into our records room, not a single piece of paper was destroyed because of the way our shelves are. Everyone should be rest assured that all records are intact, and not a single document was destroyed. Our data is safe too,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Lands Commission says it has fully resumed operations at the Greater Accra Regional Lands offices.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, James Dadson said “Our records are on the server and once we reconnect tomorrow we will be able to access everything. Power has been restored, all is set.”