type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsNo document was destroyed by floods at Lands Commission – Gov’t
News

No document was destroyed by floods at Lands Commission – Gov’t

By Kweku Derrick
Floodwater reportedly destroys documents and computers at Lands Commission
- Advertisement -

The Greater Accra Regional office of the Lands Commission has debunked reports that all documents on land acquisition have been destroyed by flood.

Following Saturday’s downpour, some of the records in parts of the offices including computers were reported to have been ruined by water after the building was submerged.

This report by the GNA raised concerns about the safekeeping of records at the commission.

Floodwater reportedly destroys documents and computers at Lands Commission

Speaking to the media on Monday, May 23, 2022, Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Benito Owusu-Bio allayed the fears of landowners and assured them that all the documents at the Lands Commission office are safe.

“Although water got into our records room, not a single piece of paper was destroyed because of the way our shelves are. Everyone should be rest assured that all records are intact, and not a single document was destroyed. Our data is safe too,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Lands Commission says it has fully resumed operations at the Greater Accra Regional Lands offices.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, James Dadson said “Our records are on the server and once we reconnect tomorrow we will be able to access everything. Power has been restored, all is set.”

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, May 24, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    78.5 ° F
    78.5 °
    78.5 °
    75 %
    2.2mph
    100 %
    Tue
    79 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News