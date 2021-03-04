- Advertisement -

Zylofon FM presenter Blakk Rasta has hit hard on Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo asking Ghanaians not to vote for his type as President again.

The outspoken presenter made this comment during an interview with Arnold Mensah Elavanyo on Vibes in 5.

According to him, Africans especially Ghanaians have done the country a huge disservice by voting old people to lead the country.

He continued that it’s high time we stop voting for old man who have crossed their retirement age to lead the country if they want to see progress and growth.

Blakk Rasta went on to say that the second term of Nana Akuffo Addo is going to be a waste of time because he continues to sign bad deals for the country.

Watch the video below;

