GhPageEntertainment“Nobody died”; Update on Funny Faces' accident drops as DKB shares new...
Entertainment

“Nobody died”; Update on Funny Faces’ accident drops as DKB shares new twist

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Multiple award winning Ghanaian standup comedian and former big brother housemate, DKB has finally shared an update on Funny Face accident which was reported by ghpage.com few hours ago.

According to DKB, prior reports suggesting that the was a casualty is false as all victims are currently receiving treatment.

Thanks to the Ghana police for rushing to the scene quickly else he would have been lynched. And also nobody is dead, nobody is dead,” he said.

He however made it clear that Face would have been lynched if not for the presence of the police at the scene as the people were angry given the manner in which he was driving.

