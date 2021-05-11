Not every popular person on social media deserves to be called a celebrity – Mzbel

- Advertisement -

Mzbel has backed the PRO of Ghana National Gas Company, Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah’s, statement that not every popular person on social media deserves to be called a celebrity.

The controversial songstress, real name Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, bemoaned how the tag of a celebrity has been reduced to the lowest pedigree in recent times.

“If someone should be called a celebrity the person must earn the title but right now the moment someone becomes popular on social media we start calling that person a celebrity,” she said in an interview on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.

“It’s not every popular person that’s supposed to be called a celebrity but unfortunately that’s how they’re treating it here.”

She recounted her early in the music industry, elaborating that before the popularity of social media it took hard work for someone to be given recognition as a celebrity.

She added: “But in our time when we started music, social media wasn’t there so for you to get an opportunity on radio or TV or appear on a front page of a newspaper, your works must have gotten to a level that makes you deserve that privilege.

“So you have to earn the title of a celebrity but right now It’s not like that social media makes people celebrities overnight and turn back to say all these people call themselves celebrities,” she ended.