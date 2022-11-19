A lady has opined that people need to get experienced at sex as early on in life as possible to avoid any inconvenience.

According to him, there is no flex about people who stay chaste and refuse to have sex at all.

Speaking during a podcast session, she intimated that it is embarrassing and shameful on the side of anyone to flex with the fact that they have not had sex yet.

She maintained that people who have not had sex before age 25 have missed out on a lot and not properly exposed to knowledge about sex and knowing one’s body.

“You tell me being a virgin is flexible, no it’s not. Never having sex before age 25 is embarrassing. You were taught to see not having sex as a flex, but it is not.”