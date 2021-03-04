- Advertisement -

The Election petition involving the Electoral Commision, John Dramani Mahma representing the NDC and Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo has finally come to an end with the highest court of the land declaring Nana Addo as president.

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party are in high spirits as they toast to joy over the dismissal of the Election Petition Case submitted by John Mahama at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court in its ruling on Thursday, March 4 2021, said the petitioner failed to convince the court that the 2020 Election Results was not factual.

“The petitioner did not demonstrate in any way how the errors affected the declaration of the election…We have therefore no reason to order a re-run [of the election].

We accordingly dismiss the petition,” Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah said while reading the ruling in court.

Some NPP supporters have taken to social media to express their profound appreciation to the judges and their lawyers for doing a yeoman’s job.

According to them, Mahama never had a case and the Supreme Court was right to rule in their favour and in effect confirm Nana Akufo-Addo as the rightly elected President of Ghana.

See screenshot below:

NPP Reaction

NPP Reaction 1

NPP Reaction 2