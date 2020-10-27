type here...
GhPage Entertainment NPP never abandoned me - Waakye responds to A-Plus
NPP never abandoned me – Waakye responds to A-Plus

By Qwame Benedict
NPP never abandoned me - Waakye responds to A-Plus
A-Plus and Waakye
Veteran actor Prince Yawson popularly known as Waakye has respond to claims from social commentator Kwame A-Plus that he has been neglected by the NPP after he supported them to win power.

The founder of TPP A-Plus some days ago after Waakye cried for support from the general pubic for his health came out to state that he wished he could help Waakye but the main problem is the he(Waakye) was a die-hard NPP member.

According to A-Plus, the NPP have stolen a lot of money ever since they came to power and hence the should be able to help Waakye.

“I wish I could raise money for him like we always do but he is a strong NPP supporter. They should help him. All the money that you are stealing you can’t help your members,” he said.

Well, Waakye has now found his voice and has responded to A-Plus asking him if he ever told him he has been neglected by the NPP ever since he became sick.

The veteran actor speaking in an interview with Kofi Adomah on Kofi TV has revealed the the party came to his aid when he was in dare need of support.

He explained that a very big man within his beloved party came to his aid when he called on them, therefore, didn’t understand why anyone will say otherwise including A Plus.

Source:Ghpage

