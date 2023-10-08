NPP youths invade UTV like Rambos to destroy the show (Video)

- Advertisement -

Recall that last week, Political activist and media personality Kwame A-Plus strongly criticized the New Patriotic Party’s letter addressed to UTV, describing it as without merit.



He expressed deep concern about the content of the NPP’s letter and its appropriateness, suggesting that it is an attempt to undermine press freedom and exert control over media content and editorial opinions.



A-Plus expressed his anger at the party for attempting to subvert the constitutional provision regarding media independence, stating;

“This letter is appalling because we have received threatening calls from people plotting to disrupt the show.

NPP members should refrain from such actions and should not write such letters again. This is an absurd letter.”

He continued by asserting, “No one in this country can dictate what we do on this show, especially when the president is a seasoned lawyer and someone who believes in the rule of law.”

In a show of his frustration, A-Plus tore up a copy of the letter and warned the political group not to ever send such an intimidating letter again.

Well, this week’s edition of the show was marred by the invasion by a set of NPP youths.

Just 5 minutes into the show, these youths stormed the venue and forcefully demanded representation on the show.

Watch the video below to know more…

