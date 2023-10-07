type here...
“True love” – Beautiful lady happily flaunts her diminutive husband online (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
True love - Beautiful lady happily flaunts her diminutive husband online (Video)
A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video with unique lover as they declare the eternality of their relationship.

Viewers curiously and attention have been piqued by the man’s size, which appear to be diminutive.

She could be seen carrying the love of her life on her body as they struck different poses for the camera.

Sharing the photo they declared that what they have is for life; till death do them apart.
“Forever is the deal baby,” the caption read.

Check out some of the reactions from netizens …

@_therealmidey????? said: “baby shakdududu?”

@HorlarPweety ?? reacted: “pablo and pablat ??”

@ONLY ONE AJOKE ?? said: “The best thing is that he won’t cheat on you ?”

@Ace Swift commented: “YOU BOUGHT A TEDDY BEAR ? YOU DIDN’T TELL US..??”

@Afollybae?? wrote: “As long as you both love each other??may God bless the union?”

Watch the video below …

Saturday, October 7, 2023
