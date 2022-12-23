Francisca Lamini has proven herself once again by scoring straight As in her first-year exams at Harvard University.

The 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) star started school at the prestigious American university to study for her pre-med degree.

Her current results slip shows how she has shattered the glass ceiling and risen to the high echelons of excellence at her faculty and in turn making Ghana proud.

She came top in all the subjects and scored all the points that placed her way above her peers and colleagues.

The scores on her results slip show she passed all her courses including French, Maths and Expository writing.

Below is the results slip of Francisca Lamini…

Francisca Lamini who represented Keta Senior High Technical School in the 2021 NSMQ was the first female to contest in the finals of the competition in the last 8 years.