GhPageEntertainmentNtoma kata ade3 so- no makeup video of McBrown causes stir
Entertainment

Ntoma kata ade3 so- no makeup video of McBrown causes stir

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
A video of actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown has caused a stir online.

In the video, the actress was interviewed by Onua TV and was questioned about her daughter Baby Maxin.

Surprisingly enough, the actress was wearing no makeup.

Even though the actress was making a lot of sense in her answers, fans were more focused on her looks.

Taking to the comment section, fans have said that the indeed, makeup, and Photoshop have made the actress beautiful.

According to them, the no makeup and photoshop have revealed the real beauty of the actress, making her look very old.

Others also said that putting makeup and Photoshop aside, the actress is not naturally beautiful as she is seen on social media.

“The real age is showing.. sorry for those who believe she’s in her 40s. Her pics are just filter and photoshop”, a netizen said.

“Unbraid ur hair na Wanim ay3 Hu dodo??. But I love you nso oo??”, another netizen wrote.

