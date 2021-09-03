Obofour has been my friend since way back – Obinim

- Advertisement -

Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim who is the founder and leader of International Gods Way Church (IGWC) has once again spoken about the relationship between himself and Rev Obofour.

There have been several allegations that the two men of God are at loggerheads with each other after Rev Obofour overtook Obinim to become the popular pastor in the country.

According to earlier reports, the two were formerly best of friends but one snitched on the other which made them fall out with each other.

Fast forward, Rev Obofour announced on his station that he has been invited by Angel Obinim to attend his late father’s burial and he would be going for the burial.

He graced the funeral of Angel Obinim’s dad by storming the grounds with his wife Queen Ciara in their full royal elements.

To solidify the public statements that they are no longer enemies, Obinim together with his wife yesterday graced the plush birthday party Obofour organized for his wife.

Bishop Obinim revealed a lot of hidden facts about their life many don’t know about.

While speaking at the party, Obinim revealed that he has no doubt in his mind that there is no one who is very close to Rev. Obofour like him, thus, has been his friend since way back.

